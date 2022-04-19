ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Courteney's Tuesday Forecast

WMAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMornings stay cool, but afternoons will...

www.13wmaz.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.
RICHFIELD, MN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Morning clouds and drizzle

Look for some morning clouds and drizzle Wednesday as we prepare for a chance of rain later this week. Wednesday’s weak cold front will give way to a stronger system that will pass through the region on Thursday. That storm will bring a chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. Look for temperatures to warm […]
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/20 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today gets off to a cold start with wind chills in the 30s, but it will be a better looking day with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. Tonight will be on the chilly side (40s and 30s) with frost advisories across some of our suburbs. Tomorrow will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers in the afternoon and highs near 60.Looking Ahead: Friday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. Saturday won't be quite as warm (low 60s) under mostly to partly sunny skies. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs near 60.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rainy days ahead, but here’s when we might see 80 degrees

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain develops tonight and into Thursday and will be fairly widespread, but light for most. The next chance of rain will be late Friday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will trend warmer for the end of the week per our long range outlook issued on April 5. We warm up by the weekend, flirting with 80!
CLEVELAND, OH
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Rains Go Away and Warm Temps Arrive

Rains end this morning and while it will remain a little windy, the rest of your week looks pretty awesome. Looking ahead we have a sunshiny weekend with temps in the 80s. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
WHIO Dayton

Drying out, but still breezy this afternoon; Warm-up into the weekend

TODAY: Drying out into the afternoon with some sunshine returning. Still breezy through most of the day, but winds will subside tonight. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by the end of the day, which is close to normal for late April. Some clouds will hang around overnight with a few areas of patchy fog possible. Temperatures dip into the lower 50s.
