ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona State University enrollment grows despite national decline

By Elizabeth Moore
downtowndevil.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a time when college enrollments are down across the country, Arizona State University’s enrollment continues to grow. The ASU president’s Strategic Enterprise Plan presentation was given to the Arizona Board of Regents on Feb. 10, showing that enrollment is up in virtually all respects in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic,...

downtowndevil.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

University of Arizona ceremonies mark 2nd anniversary of pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is holding events to mark a deadly two years statewide. They’re calling it a Day of Memory, Healing and Hope. 2,800 white flags are to be placed on campus, one for every 10 Arizonans who died from COVID-19. University...
TUCSON, AZ
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Arizona death-row prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

A prisoner scheduled to be executed in three weeks in what would be Arizona’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years will die by lethal injection and not in the gas chamber — a method that hasn’t been used in the United States in more than two decades.Clarence Dixon declined to pick a method of execution when officials asked him if he wanted to die by lethal injection or the gas chamber, leaving him to be put to death by lethal injection — the default method for condemned prisoners who don’t make a decision, Dixon's defense...
POLITICS
MarketRealist

How First-Generation Students Can Pay for College

Going to college is a big deal, and it's an even bigger deal when the student is the first in their immediate family to attend. Given that many first-generation students have already struggled to get where they are, they shouldn't have to abandon their dreams because they can't pay for college. Therefore, some scholarships cater to first-generation college students.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#College#University Of Arizona#Asu#Abor#Covid
The Independent

Arizona on track, for now, for 1st execution since 2014

Arizona remains on track, at least for now, to use the death penalty for the first time in nearly eight years in an execution in which a condemned prisoner is being given the option of being put to death by the gas chamber — a method that hasn't been used in the U.S. in decades. Clarence Dixon's warrant for execution sets a Thursday deadline for deciding whether he will be put to death with an injection of pentobarbital or with hydrogen cyanide gas for his murder conviction in the 1977 killing of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin. Lethal...
POLITICS
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

See if a 2-Year Law School Program Is a Good Fit

Concerns about the amount of time it takes to get a law degree and the associated costs have resulted in more law schools offering accelerated Juris Doctor programs within the last 10 years. There are more than a dozen two-year J.D. programs nationwide, allowing law students to complete the required...
COLLEGES
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Are you enrolled in AHCCCS? You may be at risk of losing coverage in Arizona

Thousands of Arizonans are at risk of losing health coverage provided through Medicaid, but there are steps enrollees can take to prevent it from happening. An estimated 500,000 Arizonans out of 2.37 million enrolled are at risk of losing their Medicaid coverage, according to officials with the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, which is Arizona's Medicaid program.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
deseret.com

Teachers across U.S. see largest pay raises in decades

A teaching shortage has been sweeping the country, according to data from the Economic Policy Institute. Especially in low-income and rural areas, school districts are lacking teachers with proper credentials to serve children. This shortage has been reflected by teacher strikes and protests throughout the country. Within recent years, teacher...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy