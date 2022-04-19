ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With A Brighter Complexion

By Faith Geiger
Taking care of your skin doesn’t just come down to the products you apply to your face; it’s also about what you put into your body . Consuming the right amount of vitamins and nutrients is essential when it comes to the health of your skin. As they say, you are what you eat—and, as it turns out, you are what you drink, too! Sipping on nutrient-rich beverages before bed is one great way to encourage a brighter complexion.

We spoke to dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner , MD, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and dietitian Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD of Balance One Supplements about the important role diet plays in skincare. We also learned more about the brightening, detoxifying benefits of one beverage you can drink every night to improve your own skin: chlorophyll water.

Skin-brightening benefits of chlorophyll

Unless you're extremely lucky, beautiful skin doesn't come out of nowhere—and generally, it doesn't happen overnight, either. However, consistently providing your body with the proper nutrients it needs will help promote a brighter, healthier complexion over time.

"It’s important to consume adequate levels of vitamins, minerals, proteins, antioxidants, and fatty acids for optimal skin and hair health," Zeichner says. "What we eat definitely can impact the skin. Your diet provides your body with the building blocks for optimal skin functioning. The wrong foods and drinks can have a negative impact on our skin, while the right ones can enhance skin health."

One such skin-health-enhancing drink, according to Best, is chlorophyll water. We all know that staying hydrated is one vital component of keeping our bodies—especially our skin—happy and healthy. Adding chlorophyll to a glass of water every night can take that to another level.

"Chlorophyll water is an easy way to detox, promote skin health, and provide the body with significant amounts of antioxidants," Best explains. "The antioxidants found in chlorophyll, provided by the plant compounds, work in the body to remove and reduce toxins and free radical damage."

This protection against free radical damage is a huge benefit; Best notes that, when allowed to occur, the damage can lead to aging skin and other serious effects.

Additionally, thanks to chlorophyll's antimicrobial effects, adding a few drops to your water each night will keep your skin inhospitable to bacteria. This helps to reduce acne.

Best says chlorophyll also works to protect your body from inflammation, "which can cause loose skin and wrinkles."

Finally, chlorophyll water will help improve the quality of your red blood cells and allow them to carry more oxygen, which is great for your all-around health, including that of your skin. "The greater amount of oxygen circulating in the body means more nutrients and energy are flowing as well," she says. All of this works to promote healthy, brighter skin.

So, if you're already staying hydrated throughout the day, why not kick it up a notch by introducing chlorophyll to the mix? As Best says, "Opting for chlorophyll water can provide you with many health benefits you would not get from plain water." Your skin will thank you!


