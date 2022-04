Developer and publisher CD Projekt Red has a lot on its plate, and now it seems there are issues with the new-gen ports of its most popular game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Last month it was announced that a fourth game in the mainline Witcher series is in the works. While the devs have a team working on that, there is still a dedicated group of developers working to update Cyberpunk 2077 into the state it should have been when it was originally released. If working on two massive open worlds wasn’t enough, the studio has decided to take on and finish the work on the new-gen ports of The Witcher 3 to boot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO