Trusadh - Series 14: 3. Beatha sa Bhan

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaoine bho air feadh Alba a tha a’...

Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson news delights fans

Two legendary golfers, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are set to play together at an official PGA Tour event. The pair has already filed the application for the upcoming U. S. Open, according to a Twitter post by TWLEGION. Golfers usually have to wait until their application has been accepted by the authority to know whether they would play or not.
GOLF
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
BBC

County Championship: John Simpson ton helps Middlesex dominate Glamorgan on day two

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day two) Glamorgan 122 & 104-6: Labuschagne 23; Roland-Jones 3-35 Glamorgan (3pts) trail Middlesex (6 pts) by 110 runs with 4 wickets remaining. Middlesex are on the brink of a crushing win over Glamorgan after dominating day three in Cardiff. Resuming on...
SPORTS

