There are some games which just scream ‘Nintendo Switch’. I don’t know about you, but I think it’s a wonderful device. Despite giving you the ability to go from a nice big TV screen to playing something on the train, my favourite way to play is engulfed in blankets, in bed, in portable mode, on some cute game that doesn’t require the use of too many of my brain cells. I don’t even know why portable mode feels better - I can just as easily play with the console docked and be as comfortable, but there’s such a charm to having the screen way too close to my face, just like the good old ‘DS under the covers after bedtime’ days. Immaculate chill vibes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO