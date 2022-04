BOSTON (CBS) — Every NFL team knows which opponents they’ll be facing in the 2022 season, but they don’t know when they’ll be facing which opponents. Now, they know when they’ll find out. The NFL will announce the schedules for all 32 teams on May 12, in a TV special on NFL Network and NFL.com at 8 p.m. ET. Prior to that date, the league will announce the dates and times of several games: –The first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video, which will take place in Week 2, on Sept. 15 –The international games scheduled for 2022, with three games in London, one in Mexico City,...

NFL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO