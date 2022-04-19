ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

VIDEO: Federal judge strikes down national mask mandate

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate, but your local government or transit organization might have its own rules. The move came because of a slight...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Judge blocks US' transportation mask mandate, despite CDC extension

A federal judge in Florida on April 18 voided the nation's mask mandate on public transportation, including airplanes, trains, buses and airports. The move comes despite the CDC's recent decision to extend the rule through at least May 3. The ruling by Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle leaves it up to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
13 ON YOUR SIDE

TSA extends federal mask mandate for public transportation

MICHIGAN, USA — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation through April 18. "At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th," the TSA said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Struck Down#Mandates#Covid
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s Ruling (2)

Passengers on airplanes, trains and other public transportation in the U.S. don’t have to wear masks anymore, after a federal judge struck down the mandate. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said orders requiring masks on public transportation would no longer be enforced, although both agencies recommended their continued use.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

CDC asks Justice Department to appeal ruling that revoked ‘necessary’ travel mask mandate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked the Justice Department to appeal a recent court decision that struck down the federal mask mandate on public transit like airplanes and buses.“It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health,” the agency said in a release.A federal court in Florida struck down the mask mandate on Monday, but the DOJ said previously it would challenge the rulling if the public health agency directed it to.“When people wear a well-fitting mask or respirator over their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC12

Federal judge gives partial victory to ACLU in mask lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A federal judge hands down a decision in the ACLU’s lawsuit over masks in schools. The suit was filed on behalf of 12 families whose children have compromised immune systems. Those families wanted mask mandates to be reinstated in Virginia schools, claiming the repeal violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy