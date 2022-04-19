Stephen Curry still feeling discomfort in his foot

Kendra Andrews: Steph says that he still feels some discomfort in his foot, but “that doesn’t matter.” It’s about figuring out how to manage that through the playoffs. He also said he’s not necessarily rushing back to the starting lineup, but is just focused on making his minutes impactful.

📅 On this day in 2021, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry scored 49 points – including 10 3P made – in a win over the Sixers.

It was the fourth time in five games Curry made 10 or more 3P. The only player in NBA history with more such games in their entire CAREER is Klay Thompson (5).

NBA’s best from April 18:

– J. Brunson: 41 pts, 8 reb, +15

– S. Curry: 34 pts, 12-17 fg, +32

– J. Embiid: 31 pts, 11 reb, 37 min

– J. Poole: 29 pts, 5 reb, 8 ast

– N. Jokic: 26 pts, 11 reb, 2 blk

– T. Maxey: 23 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast

– T. Harris: 20 pts, 10 reb, 3 blk – 10:27 AM

Stephen Curry was 🔥 last night:

✅ 23 MIN

✅ 34 PTS

✅ 12-17 FG

✅ 5-10 3P

He’s the first player in NBA postseason history to record a 30-point game while playing fewer than 24 minutes.

It’s also the first time Curry has shot better than 70% from the field in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/x4r244l0RG – 9:01 AM

Stephen Curry played peacemaker to keep Jokic from going after Payton II nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/19/ste… – 7:30 AM

Late in the second quarter, Steph Curry hit a shot that prompted him to scream “I’m f——-g back!”

ESPN story from Game 2: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

Warriors play an immaculate 3rd quarter, win Game 2 behind Jordan Poole, Stephen Curry & Draymond Green take a 2-0 series lead.

When Stephen Curry was asked, when will Jordan Poole takeover technical free-throw shooting after he missed two free throws tonight? His response was one word.

“Never.” – 2:12 AM

Stephen Curry when asked if Jordan Poole should start shooting the technical free throws: “Never.” – 2:11 AM

Steph Curry asked at what point does Jordan Poole take the technical free throw: “Never. I could miss ten in a row and I’m still stepping to the line.” 😂 – 2:10 AM

Stephen Curry on Jordan Poole: “The maturation in his game in these three years has been unbelievable.” – 2:06 AM

Steph Curry on if he expects to start soon: “Right now, the goal is to make my minutes impactful as much as possible. We will see.” – 2:04 AM

Steph Curry on if Draymond Green guarding Nikola Jokic: “Draymond loves a challenge. We understand we’re not going to shut Jokic out.” – 2:02 AM

Draymond Green talked about Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole starting together.

“The thing about the playoffs is every series takes on a life of its own. Every series requires different matchups and different adjustments. At some point, I’m sure they will be starting together.” – 1:45 AM

Draymond Green reminding that Steph Curry will be back in the starting lineup soon, but: “Ultimately, Jordan (Poole) gonna have to start, too.”

“Steve can figure that one out.” – 1:27 AM

Draymond Green: “Ultimately, we got to have Steph Curry in the lineup. We’re not trying to keep Steph in the 6th man role. But ultimately Jordan has to start, too.” – 1:26 AM

“Jesus!” Draymond Green said when he looked at the boxscore at the podium. I asked him what number he was looking at. It was Steph Curry’s plus-32. – 1:21 AM

Warriors with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole all on court vs Nuggets in 1st Round:

15 minutes

51 points

+ 20 points diff

61% FG (54% 3-pt FG)

12 assists

0 turnovers – 1:16 AM

Steve Kerr said there was no sales pitch on convincing Steph Curry to accept a bench role. Kerr: “He’s humble off the floor and arrogant on the floor.” Kerr added, “it’s very matter-of-fact with Steph.” – 1:09 AM

Steph Curry is the first player in the NBA shot-clock era to score 30 points in as little as 23 minutes in a playoff game, per Elias via Warriors. He had 34 – 1:05 AM

“Steph Curry is the greatest sixth man ever in the playoffs.” — Mike Malone – 1:03 AM

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry having 34 points in 23 minutes off the bench: “It didn’t surprise me because we’ve been watching this a lot of times from Steph.” – 1:02 AM

Warriors blast the Nuggets in Game 2, 126-106, and take a 2-0 series lead. Curry, Thompson and Poole combined for 84 points. Golden State limited Jokic (ejected) to 9-20 shooting. Chase Center was unbelievable tonight, felt like a house party. Game 3 is Thursday in Denver. – 12:41 AM

Stephen Curry has 50 points in 45 minutes this postseason. He should probably start. – 12:36 AM

Stephen Curry sinks the Warriors’ 17th 3-pointer of the night, giving him 32 points in the game, and Draymond Green just can’t help but catch the vibe and dance during the timeout. pic.twitter.com/s7cv9b09YA – 12:35 AM

Stephen Curry averaged 1.48 points per minute tonight, his highest points per minute average in a playoff game in his career (34 points in 22:57).

Steph Curry off the bench:

34 PTS

12-17 FG

5-10 3P

in 23 MINS

That's the most points in a playoff game in 23 minutes or fewer since 1975 (regardless of starting or not).

Curry and Poole: 22-32 from the field. Curry +32 in 22 minutes. Scary, scary stuff. – 12:30 AM

Stephen Curry has 31 points on 16 shots in 23 minutes – 12:28 AM

Curry coming in at the 9:01 mark … finishing the game would put him at 28 minutes – 12:19 AM

Jordan Poole — 29 points

Steph Curry — 26 points

Klay Thompson — 21 points

The Warriors’ offense is cooking. – 12:18 AM

Poole has 29 and Curry, who still has up to six minutes left to play, has 26.

The last Warriors’ teammates to score at least 30 in a playoff game was … not a surprise … Durant (39) and Curry (34) in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals – 12:17 AM

Curry and Poole: 19-27 from the field. – 12:16 AM

Poole, Curry, and Thompson all have over 20 points tonight. – 12:12 AM

Stephen Curry: +27 in 18 minutes. – 12:09 AM

A 44-30 3rd period gives the Warriors a 101-81 lead over the Nuggets headed to the 4th quarter at Chase Center. Stephen Curry and company may have just crushed Denver’s spirit in that period. – 12:07 AM

What a game for Curry in just his second game back. But he did miss those technical free throws, yeah. – 11:59 PM

Curry misses his 2nd technical FT. He can’t believe it lol – 11:59 PM

Klay scored 8 straight for the Dubs, then a Draymond steal led to a Curry layup and the Nuggets call timeout. andddd as I type this, Steph nails a three and he’s fouled. Relentless waves of scoring coming at the Nuggets. – 11:57 PM

Curry’s shimmying on these dudes now.

Warriors lead Denver 84-68 with 3:17 left in the third quarter.

“Warriors” chants are echoing throughout Chase Center.

Yeah, this one might be a wrap. A lot of basketball left though. – 11:56 PM

Mid third quarter

Jordan Poole: 21 points on 7/11 FG

Steph Curry: 20 points on 8/11 FG

Stephen Curry up to 20 points now off the Warriors bench with 3:17 left in the 3rd – Golden State enjoying a 27-17 period. – 11:55 PM

when i saw the speed of this steph curry three i knew i wanted to time it

finger tip to finger tip — .53

imagine trying to defend this 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TlqLZ15Mdr – 11:40 PM

The Nuggets got hit with the ascension of Steph Curry in 2013.

They’re now getting hit with the Jordan Poole leap in 2022. While Curry, Klay, and Dray are still there.

Life just isn’t fair sometimes. – 11:39 PM

Curry becomes the 16th player in NBA history with 3,000 postseason points, per Warriors – 11:24 PM

Curry is +17 with the Warriors’ holding a 6-point lead – 11:21 PM

Warriors trailed by 8 (43-35) when Kerr unleashed the dragons with 6:02 left in Q2. They go into halftime up 6 (57-51)

-Curry 16, Poole 14, Thompson 10 (63.0pct FG)

-FG – GSW: 53.3, DEN:38.3

– – 11:21 PM

Warriors outscored Nuggets by 17 points in Stephen Curry’s 12:34 in first half.

Curry outscored Nuggets bench 16-10

That’s the game so far, pretty much – 11:21 PM

imagine if Wally Pipp Steph Curry-like talent, Lou Gehrig might’ve been the unluckiest guy in the world… – 11:18 PM

Will Barton is YELLING at Monte Morris after that last Curry walk-up 3 – 11:13 PM

Curry and Poole know once Jokic is out anywhere past FT line, they only have to beat their man and it’s a layup – 11:10 PM

“The Nuggets just don’t have the people to matchup with Curry and Poole,” says Stan Van Gundy. Never have – that’s not what this roster has been built for, for better or worse. Gotta find solutions anyway. – 11:10 PM

WARDELL STEPHEN CURRY PUT ON A SHOW!!! 😳

(📼 @NBAonTNT)

pic.twitter.com/GCYYeQNT87 – 11:09 PM

This lineup with Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, and Green is doing a lot of damage.

#DubNation – 11:07 PM

The Warriors small ball lineup of Curry, Thompson, Poole, Wiggins and Green checks in and scores nine unanswered points in just under two minutes. Warriors are on a 13-0 run overall. – 11:06 PM

9-0 run from the Warriors gives them their first lead of the night, 44-43 with 4:11 left in Q2. Curry just hit the kind of absurd layup that only he can make. Crowd in a frenzy right now. – 11:05 PM

You could make a strong case that Steph Curry is … lol – 11:04 PM

Warriors have Curry, Thompson, Poole, Wiggins and Green on the court with 6 minutes left in the half.

(Insert name here) lineup time. Golden State down 8. – 11:00 PM

Curry is back on the bench. Poole, Thompson, Payton, Porter and Bjelica start the second quarter. – 10:43 PM

After 1: Warriors trail 26-25

-Trailed by 9 before 10-2 closing run

-Wiggins 8, Poole 7, Curry 5

-45.5pct FG (DEN: 37.5)

-15-10 rebounding deficit – 10:41 PM

Curry get’s his first 3-pointer of the night to fall, then Porter makes another on the Warriors’ next trip down. With those makes, Golden State trimmed Denver’s lead to 5. Timeout on the floor. – 10:34 PM

Andre Iguodala crushed Steph Curry in the ‘Compliment Battle.’ pic.twitter.com/hg67uXUkFv – 10:32 PM

Curry didn’t wait this time. Immediately went iso against Hyland for the midrange – 10:25 PM

Steph Curry was the lone defender on Nikola Jokic. That was interesting. – 10:25 PM

Stephen Curry checks in for the first time tonight with 6:32 left in the first quarter. He’s out there with Thompson, Wiggins, Porter and Green. – 10:24 PM

Curry in for Poole, with Klay, Wiggins, Green and Porter. Warriors are 1-for-7 from 3. – 10:24 PM

Stephen Curry checks in at the 6:32 mark of the 1st Q. Most dangerous 6th man ever – 10:24 PM

Just call Steph Curry Wally Pipp… – 10:20 PM

Otto Porter Jr came off the bench before Stephen Curry. I suspect that has to do with Kevon Looney collecting two early fouls – 10:19 PM

Stephen Curry will come off the bench again in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/WOFV8IEgdc – 9:40 PM

Step Curry is coming off the bench again.

Steph Curry working on his footwork during his shooting routine pic.twitter.com/olFpzvBjov – 8:57 PM

Steph Curry working on some hook shots and floaters pic.twitter.com/IEjaB8NWAX – 8:52 PM

Steph Curry beginning his pre-game warmup with Q pic.twitter.com/6T80V4BAlo – 8:48 PM

Michael Malone liked how Austin Rivers guarded Steph Curry in the 1Q of Game 1, but made it sound like he won’t alter his rotation too much if Curry starts tonight. He again mentioned getting more shooting on the floor (Bryn Forbes) if the Warriors double Nikola Jokic early. – 8:46 PM

The Beach Boys lineup played 5 minutes in Game 1.

It outscored the Nuggets 20-6.

And that’s with a C- Steph Curry. – 8:42 PM

Andre Iguodala was a late add to the Warriors injury report with neck spasms. Warriors coach Steve Kerr says “it’s a bummer.” Sounds like Iguodala is doubtful tonight.

Kerr declines to answer whether or not Stephen Curry will start Game 2. – 8:19 PM

Offensive rebounds, turnovers, poor transition defense, and touches for Seth Curry, all underscored by a particularly poor shooting night for Kevin Durant.

Reviewing Game 1 film showed obvious ways the Nets need to adjust to the Celtics for Game 2.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

NBA last-2-minute report rules one incorrect no-call against both Nets and Celtics — Curry should have been called for a foul with 1:05.6 remaining and Tatum should have been called for one with 54 seconds to play. – 4:58 PM

Give me your best nickname ideas for the Curry-Thompson-Poole lineup. pic.twitter.com/ixUFv3Ge0m – 1:59 PM

Draymond Green on the Poole-Klay-Curry-Wiggins-Green lineup: “What’s going to be that group’s identity on the defensive end?”

Kerr: “We need Wiggs to rebound. We can’t foul. If we don’t foul, we can get out and run.”

Draymond: “It has to speed people up.”

Full soundbites pic.twitter.com/3TYDmqioCH – 12:07 PM

Warriors with Steph Curry ON/OFF

2021-22

Regular season

Steph ON: +509

Steph OFF: -55

Game 1 vs. DEN:

Steph ON: +17

Steph OFF: -1 – 9:59 AM

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said Steph Curry “came out of yesterday well.” Will get shots up today and is clear for Game 2. No word on whether he will start or come off the bench again. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 17, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry explains the decision to come off the bench. Still undecided whether that will continue in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/I02ni0rRE7 -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 17, 2022

Mark Medina: Steph Curry said “there’s a tough balance” with managing his injury because he’ll have “a lot of ice” to treat his left foot before Game 2 while also trying to build his rhythm -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 17, 2022