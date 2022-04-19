ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

DiamondJacks to potentially be purchased by Mississippi-based company

By Destinee Patterson
KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, April 18, the first of likely many official conversations was held by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board about the former DiamondJacks Casino and Resort. The...

www.ksla.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
