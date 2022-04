Riot Games has reminded League of Legends players this week that the longtime Prestige Points system that has been in the MOBA for years at this point will be retired in the coming day. For a long period of time, Prestige Points have been a form of currency that players have been able to earn in LoL to spend on select skins, cosmetics, and other accessories. And while this currency has only been spendable within one marketplace, Riot is soon closing the system as a whole, which means that any remaining Prestige Points that League of Legends players may have will be vanishing soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 29 DAYS AGO