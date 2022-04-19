ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Straight from the slaughterhouse to aviation, Colorado is pumping beef fat into a fancy jet near you

By Michael Booth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGYPSUM — It’s incongruous to attach a hose to the gleaming wing of the futuristic, $2 million Cirrus Vision Jet, under the fast-clearing skies of another gorgeous high-plateau day at Eagle County Regional Airport, and then stuff the aircraft with the liquid byproducts of McRibs and flank...

