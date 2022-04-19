ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Pedestrian struck by car on Northwest Side, taken to hospital

KSAT 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Monday night after she was struck by a...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospital#Accident#Northwest Side
ValleyCentral

One killed in Harlingen crash involving 18-wheeler

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a crash that left one dead Tuesday night. The crash, involving an 18-wheeler took place on Wilson and Ramsey in Harlingen around 10:30 p.m. According to authorities at the scene, one person died. No other details on this crash have been released.
HARLINGEN, TX
The Independent

Pilot killed as helicopter crashes and bursts into flames in Texas

The pilot of a helicopter was killed after it crashed into an open Texas field near businesses and burst into flames.Officials say that the pilot was the only person onboard the helicopter when it came down in Rowlett, Texas, on Friday.The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 11.30am and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.News footage from the scene of the incident showed the wreckage of the burned helicopter, which had been surrounded by tents by emergency responders.Rowlett Police Department confirmed the pilot’s death on...
ACCIDENTS
KLST/KSAN

Police: Carjacking suspect dies in crash shortly after incident

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of carjacking an elderly woman died in a “major accident” shortly after the incident, police say. On April 12, officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Southcross in regards to a robbery. The victim, identified as a 71-year-old woman, […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify motorcyclist who fell off overpass in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials identified the motorcyclist who fell off an overpass in central El Paso during a crash Monday morning. The motorcyclist was identified as 25-year-old Ricardo Acosto Phillips. He suffered serious injuries. The incident happened on 200 North Piedras around 3:11 a.m. Preliminary investigation...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested after break in, assault in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a home in Fabens and assaulted someone in the home. EPCSO officials say on April 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am., their Deputies were sent to a home along the 100 Block of South-East 1st Street […]
FABENS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas man arrested for beating dog to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man on a 3rd-degree felony after police say he beat a small dog to death. On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers. Photos of Rugers were shared […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX

