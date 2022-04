Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 23 DAYS AGO