Cannes: Directors’ Fortnight Lines up New Films From Alex Garland, Mia Hansen-Love
Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight section has unveiled the full lineup for its 54th edition, set to run May 18-27.
This year's selection is the third and final Directors' Fortnight under the auspices of artistic director Paolo Moretti.
Among the 2022 highlights are Enys Men from Brit director Mark Jenkin, his follow-up to his critically-acclaimed debut Bait ; One Fine Morning , the latest drama from acclaimed French director Mia Hansen-Løve ( Things to Come , Bergman Island ), Paris Memories by Alice Winocour ( Proxima ), and Men from Alex Garland ( Ex Machina ), which will get a special screening at Directors’ Fortnight this year.
American director Kelly Reichardt, whose new film Showing Up will premiere in competition in official selection at the main Cannes Film Festival , will be honored by Directors Fortnight with its lifetime achievement honor. Reichardt will also give a master class session at the event this year.
Also screening in the 2022 Directors’ Fortnight line-up will be Pamfir, genre mash-up from Ukraine director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuck; The Super 8 Years , a feature compiled from Super 8 material shot by Annie Ernaux and her son David Ernaux-Briot; Continental Drift (South) , a political comedy from Swiss director Lionel Baier; A Male from first-time Columbian director Fabian Hernandez; Ashkal a metaphysical Mid-Eastern crime movie from director Youssef Chebbi; and God’s Creators from Anna Rose Holmer and Saela Davis, an Irish drama starring Emma Watson and Paul Mescal.
The Directors’ Fortnight section was set up by the French Directors Guild in 1969 in response to the 1968 workers’ protests that resulted in Cannes cancelling the main festival in an act of solidarity with striking workers. The non-competitive section, which is open to the general public, prides itself on celebrating provocative and ground-breaking directors. Filmmakers that got their start, or were supported by Directors’ Fortnight over the years include the likes of George Lucas, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Martin Scorsese, Sofia Coppola, Céline Sciamma, Chloé Zhao and Robert Eggers.
Scarlet , a French-language period drama from Italian director Pietro Marcello ( Martin Eden ), will be the opening night film for the 54th edition of Directors’ Fortnight section. It will kick off the 2022 film festival sidebar May 18. The Green Perfume from Nicolas Pariser, a thriller described as a mix between “Tin Tin and Hitchcock,” will close the sidebar May 27.
Here’s the full 2022 lineup.
Scarlet by Pietro Marcello – Opening Film
1976 by Manuela Martelli
The Water by Elena López Riera
The Dam by Ali Cherri
The Super 8 Years by Annie Ernaux & David Ernaux-Briot
Ashkal by Youssef Chebbi
The Five Devils by Léa Mysius
De Humani Corporis Fabrica by Véréna Paravel & Lucien Castaing-Taylor
Continental Drift (South) by Lionel Baier
Enys Men by Mark Jenkin
Falcon Lake by Charlotte Le Bon
Will-o’-the-Wisp by João Pedro Rodrigues
Funny Pages by Owen Kline
God’s Creatures by Anna Rose Holmer & Saela Davis
Harkis by Philippe Faucon
Men by Alex Garland
The Mountain by Thomas Salvador
Pamfir by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
The Green Perfume by Nicolas Pariser – Closing Film
Paris Memories by Alice Winocour
Under the Fig Trees by Erige Sehiri
One Fine Morning by Mia Hansen-Løve
A Male by Fabian Hernández
