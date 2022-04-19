ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Sporticast: Broncos Bidders Reach Next Round, USFL Debuts

By Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick
Sportico
Sportico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQdkb_0fDLLNiO00

Click here to read the full article.

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the sale of the Denver Broncos . Five prospective buyers have submitted non-binding preliminary offers to purchase the NFL team, according to a Sportico report, including groups led by Josh Harris, Todd Boehly and Rob Walton.

Each of those names is notable for different reasons. Both Harris (co-owner of the 76ers and Devils) and Boehly (investor in the Dodgers and Lakers) are also backing groups that are finalists in the auction for English soccer giant Chelsea . But in the Broncos sale, Walton looms the largest. The Walmart heir is worth about $70 billion, making him one of the richest people on the planet, and his presence in the sale has many wondering if his bid is a foregone conclusion. He would be the richest owner in the NFL by a factor of five, and the trust selling the Broncos has a fiduciary duty to sell the team to the highest qualified bidder.

The hosts talk about two other football stories—the debut of the USFL this weekend, and the latest iteration of Turner’s “The Match” golf property. Star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will square off in the next golf showdown, the first time the event has been held without any pro golfers.

Lastly, the hosts talk about Syracuse University renaming the Carrier Dome, home to the school’s football and basketball teams. HVAC manufacturer Carrier gave the school a $2.75 million gift in 1979, which included naming rights for the lifespan of the building. Over time, as naming rights have evolved into a billion-dollar business, that agreement has looked worse and worse for the school. Syracuse recently negotiated an exit to that deal, and local JMA Wireless will take over the rights.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Snyder Ticket Revenue Claims Place NFL in New Legal Showdown

Click here to read the full article. The bombshell allegation that the Washington Commanders withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams invites a crucial question: Could this allegation, which follows others, be the one that leads to Daniel Snyder’s removal as owner? Don’t bet on it. But do bet on more questions for a franchise that has repeatedly found itself the target of investigations and league discipline. The House Oversight and Reform Committee is investigating the Commanders for workplace misconduct and a toxic environment for women, and the ticket-revenue allegation arose during the recent testimony of former VP of sales and customer service Jason...
NFL
Sportico

Five Broncos Bidders Set to Meet Team Management in Early May

Click here to read the full article. Five prospective buyers, including a group backed by one of the richest people in America, are moving to the next round of bidding for the Denver Broncos, according to someone familiar with the process. Rob Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune who is worth nearly $70 billion, is among the bidders who have already submitted non-binding offers for the NFL club. A group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris and a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers investor Todd Boehly have also submitted initial offers, said the person, who was granted...
DENVER, CO
Sportico

Tiger Woods Career Earnings Hit $1.7 Billion as Fellow Golfers Benefit

Click here to read the full article. “Tiger will do more than any other man in history to change the course of humanity,” Earl Woods told Sports Illustrated about his then 20-year-old son in 1996. “I don’t know exactly what form this will take, but he is the Chosen One. He’ll have the power to impact nations. Not people. Nations. The world is just getting a taste of his power.” It is hard to argue that Woods changed the course of humanity, but he lived up to the lofty expectations on the course and certainly changed the trajectory for generations of...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos down to five candidates in search for new owner

There will be a new Denver Broncos owner in place once the 2022 NFL season gets going in September. Outgoing CEO Joe Ellis has noted multiple times that the organization wants to have a new owner in the fold once the regular season starts. All of this comes after the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Front Office Sports

Five Groups Submit Non-Binding Bids for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have received five non-binding bids to purchase the team, including bids from two who are already facing off in another high-profile team sale. The bidders include Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers, and Sparks co-owner Todd Boehly and Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, and Crystal Palace co-owner Josh Harris, according to Sportico. Boehly and Harris are part of two of the three finalist groups to buy Chelsea FC.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Randy Levine
Person
Rob Walton
Person
Aaron Rodgers
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Devils#Lakers#English#Chelsea#Turner
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy