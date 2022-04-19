ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netherlands reopens Ukrainian embassy in Lviv

AMSTERDAM, April 19 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Tuesday said it had reopened its embassy in the Ukrainian city of Lviv with a small number of staff last Saturday.

"By first returning to Lviv in western Ukraine with a small staff, the embassy will get a good picture of the security situation there," the Dutch Foreign Affairs ministry said.

If the situation is deemed safe enough, the embassy will eventually return to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, it added.

The Dutch embassy in Ukraine's capital was moved to Lviv on Feb. 22, two days before Russian troops invaded the country. Staff then moved to Poland on Feb. 26.

Several other European countries, including France, recently announced they would move back their embassies to Kyiv.

(This story has been refiled to amend typo in second last paragraph)

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

