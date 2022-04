A Penn Hills School District teacher and a Plum resident worked together to bring an uplifting surprise to a family in need on Easter weekend. Alexa Verricho and her family started a tradition three years ago of reaching out to their alma mater to find families in need in the community. Teachers work the closest with students and know what they are going through, Verricho said. Gifts are given during Christmas and Easter.

