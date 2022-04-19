Indiana's family welfare system struggling to meet community needs

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce's second event in their quarterly development series is all focused on giving people a second chance. GLC invited businesses from around the Greater Lafayette area to discuss the advantages of hiring what is called a "second chance" employee. People in this category of the jobs sector could be suffering from an addiction, or they may find it difficult to get a job based on their criminal history.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released court documents provide more insight into what happened to an Indiana boy whom police believe was abandoned in Colerain Township. Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is accused of leaving her 5-year-old autistic non-verbal son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone in Colerain Township. She is now in jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.
NEW ALBANY, Ind — The New Albany community is heartbroken over the loss of a beloved mother and friend. Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that killed both Brandee Douglass and another man at a Circle K on Grant Line Road and Beechwood Avenue. "Her heart is what...
BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
Alexis and Messiah MoralesBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. 27-year-old Alexis Morales lives in New Paris, Indiana, with her 5-month-old son Messiah. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Alexis Morales and her son Messiah left Kelly Park in South Bend, Indiana, around 7:00 pm, after hanging out with friends. Alexis drove off in her silver 2006 BMW X5 with the license plate "MULA LUV."
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The body of a young boy was found Saturday in rural Indiana, and police are asking for help identifying the child. Indiana State Police in Sellersburg received a tip at around 7:30 p.m. that a local mushroom hunter had found the body of a Black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County, WXIN reported.
TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Carmel teenager is facing several felony charges after leading police on a chase with a minor in the car. Indiana State Police say Stephan Flood, 18, sped off in a 2005 Mustang after being pulled over on Sagamore Parkway near Lafayette, Indiana. According to police, Flood tried to turn […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine, blossoming flowers, and the re-emergence of wildlife after winter are all considered joys of spring, but for one Harrison County Indiana Sheriff’s officer, spring may not be such a delight after all. A squirrel attacked Deputy David Wheatley in Seven Oaks trailer park, clinging...
If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
STATEWIDE — Marijuana use in Indiana is still illegal, though, on the eve of every pot smoker’s favorite day, many advocates for legalizing marijuana in Indiana are optimistic that progress is being made on that front. Tomorrow is April 20th, also known as 4/20, in pot smoking culture...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The body of 5-year-old boy found Saturday in a wooded area in eastern Washington County was in a suitcase, Indiana State Police revealed Tuesday. A photo from the state police post in Sellersburg showed the suitcase has an image of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign. That image is on both sides of the suitcase, police said.
INDIANAPOLIS – An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers will get something extra in their bank accounts this summer. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers should start receiving their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund “in the coming weeks.” The governor said the money is effectively a 12% cut in the average Hoosier’s annual income tax liability. Approximately $545 million […]
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The director of Morgan County Emergency Medical Services has died. Police have not released details on the death of Keenan Blair. Morgan County EMS says in a Facebook post that first responders got a call Wednesday for an unresponsive person on South Ohio Street. Martinsville Police...
Yeah, I know...gas prices are too high for a nice, relaxing, and therapeutic drive through the countryside. WRONG. Not for that, they're not. I can thank my dad for a love of hitting the backroads that can, at times, be overwhelming. Sometimes we just have to get out and go. And recently, southern Indiana was far too tempting to pass up.
Comments / 1