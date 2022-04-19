Unity Point Health Dropping Mask Requirement

(Waterloo, IA) — Some health care facilities in eastern Iowa are revising their mask requirements. Masks are now optional for most patients, visitors and fully vaccinated employees at UnityPoint Health hospitals and affiliated clinics in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo. The facilities are in cities where COVID-19 transmission levels are low, and the state’s level is moderate. Masking is still recommended for individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms, those who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 10 days or are not fully vaccinated. The changes are effective immediately at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Finley Hospital in Dubuque and Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO