Cedar Rapids, IA

Unity Point Health Dropping Mask Requirement

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Unity Point Health is announcing there are no more mask requirements...

Western Iowa Today

Some Iowa Hospitals Are Making Masks Optional

(Waterloo, IA) — Some health care facilities in eastern Iowa are revising their mask requirements. Masks are now optional for most patients, visitors and fully vaccinated employees at UnityPoint Health hospitals and affiliated clinics in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo. The facilities are in cities where COVID-19 transmission levels are low, and the state’s level is moderate. Masking is still recommended for individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms, those who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 10 days or are not fully vaccinated. The changes are effective immediately at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Finley Hospital in Dubuque and Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IA
KGLO News

Trinity Health acquiring all MercyOne health properties

DES MOINES — Michigan-based nonprofit Trinity Health has announced an agreement to acquire all MercyOne health care facilities in Iowa. MercyOne CEO Bob Brits says National Catholic Health Systems came together in Iowa in 1998 to pull together their ministries to improve access and availability of health care services in Mason City, Sioux City, Dubuque, Clinton, central Iowa and Illinois.
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

MercyOne in Iowa to be bought by Michigan-based health care system

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Michigan-based health company is set to become the sole owner of MercyOne in Iowa. MercyOne previously operated under a joint agreement between Trinity Health and CommonSpirit Health since 1998. MercyOne will transition to Trinity Health’s common platforms, including a single electronic health record, including...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies after crash with truck hauling shed

RIVERSIDE, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is dead after crashing into truck that was hauling a shed. The crash was reported Friday morning, south of Iowa City on Iowa Highway 22 in Riverside. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Madhu Niraula crossed the center line with his vehicle...
RIVERSIDE, IA
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

One dead after crash on slushy patch from snow in rural Iowa

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person died following a crash in rural Sac County, Iowa Monday morning. According to the report, the crash was around 10:22 a.m. near 340th & Highway 39, east of Ida Grove. A 54-year-old of Shawnee, Kansas lost control on a slushy patch from blowing...
SAC COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

