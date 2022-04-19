ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona 0-1 Cadiz: Barcelona suffer shock defeat by Cadiz

 2 days ago

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to regain 2nd; Burnley-Southampton

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Barcelona tries to regain second place and stay in position to secure a Champions League place next season when it visits sixth-place Real Sociedad in the Spanish league. Barcelona is one point behind Atlético Madrid with two games in hand. Sevilla, sitting in fourth place tied on points with Barcelona, visits second-to-last place Levante. Barcelona is coming off two consecutive home losses — to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League and to Cádiz in the Spanish league. It hadn’t lost two matches in a row at home since 2003. Sociedad is unbeaten in five straight matches, with three victories. It is five points from the final Champions League spot. Cádiz, one point from the relegation zone, hosts eighth-place Athletic Bilbao.
SOCCER
Sports
The Associated Press

PSG on verge of record-equaling 10th title, Marseille wins

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain all but sealed a record-equaling 10th French league crown with five rounds to spare by winning 3-0 at Angers on Wednesday. PSG is 15 points ahead of second-place Marseille and has a vastly superior goal difference, but still still needs one point at home against Lens on Saturday to clinch the title.
SOCCER
ESPN

Real Madrid beat Osasuna to edge closer to LaLiga title

Karim Benzema had two penalties saved by goalkeeper Sergio Herrera as Real Madrid won 3-1 at Osasuna on Wednesday to take another step towards the LaLiga title. An early goal from David Alaba put Madrid ahead, and Ante Budimir equalised just two minutes later, before Marco Asensio put the visitors back in front in a busy first half at El Sadar. Lucas Vazquez made sure of the win for Madrid with a goal deep into stoppage time.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid: Visitors are just FOUR points away from sealing LaLiga title after David Alaba, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez net... but Karim Benzema misses TWO penalties for Carlo Ancelotti's men

Real Madrid are four points from being confirmed as Spanish champions after beating Osasuna 3-1 in the rain in Pamplona, and despite Karim Benzema missing two penalties. He headed into the game having scored 39 goals in 39 games but twice he was denied by Sergio Herrera in the Osasuna goal sending two second half spot kicks the same way.
SOCCER
BBC

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid: Madrid on brink despite Benzema penalty woes

Real Madrid need just four points to secure a 35th La Liga title after an eventful victory at Osasuna, which was achieved despite Karim Benzema missing two penalties inside 10 second-half minutes. David Alaba gave Madrid the lead before Ante Budimir hit back for Osasuna. Marco Asensio put the visitors...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ajax fans admit they are 'devastated' to lose manager Erik ten Hag to Manchester United and reluctantly admit he is ready to take the 'next step'... but some warn it could take him THREE years to turn around the fortunes at Old Trafford

'I'm pretty devastated about it to be honest,' admitted William, sat in the glorious sunshine waiting for the De Kuip gates to open. Ajax fans have now had plenty of time to absorb the move of manager Erik ten Hag to Manchester United but it still feels pretty raw for some.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Barcelona relishing chance to break crowd record again at Nou Camp

Women's Champions League semi-final first leg: Barcelona v Wolfsburg. Venue: Nou Camp, Barcelona Date: Friday, 22 April Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Live text on the BBC Sport website and app. Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen says playing in front of a packed Nou Camp for the second time in a...
UEFA

