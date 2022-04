Indiana has a rather strong need for more accounting professionals. In fact, the state’s INDemand Jobs website ranks the demand for accountants as a 5 out of 5 flames – denoting how hot the job market for their skills has become. Companies have been working hard to find and keep the professionals they need, and all signs indicate their struggle may only grow with time. That’s why accounting experts in Indiana have been strategizing on new ways to develop a pipeline for more people who are skilled in the art of numbers.

