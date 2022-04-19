Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The 190-acre NCAR Fire in March was determined to have been started by an unknown suspect within the limits of the City of Boulder, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office shared in a press release Thursday morning. (credit: CBS) According to the press release, the sheriff’s office took the lead on the investigation initially because it was believed the wildfire in the popular hiking area south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research was started in unincorporated Boulder County, but it was ultimately found that the origin of the fire was started by less than 100 feet within Boulder city limits. The sheriff’s office kept lead in the case, since detectives were already heavily involved, and it was determined NCAR Fire was human-caused just a few feet off the Bear Canyon Trail. As of Friday, BCSO said investigators have exhausted all leads and have not been able to identify a suspect. They’re asking anyone with information on a possible suspect in this case to call 720-564-2679 or email BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org. Until new leads are brought to investigators, the investigation itself is being made inactive. All hiking trails that were closed around the fire have since reopened.

BOULDER, CO ・ 39 MINUTES AGO