Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

The bodies of five people and a dog were found at a Minnesota home Wednesday in what a police official called an “unimaginable tragedy.”. The people, who were not identified, appear to be related, the Duluth Police Department said in a statement. It wasn’t clear how they died. A...
A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
Originally published April 20
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say that five family members and a dog were found dead Wednesday afternoon inside a Duluth home.
The Duluth Police Department says that the bodies were found in a home on the 700 block of East 12th Street in the city’s East Hillside neighborhood.
(credit: CBS)
According to investigators, police were searching for someone in regards to a welfare check in nearby Hermantown early Wednesday morning and the investigation led officers to the Duluth home.
Duluth police responded to the home around 12:30 p.m., believing that the person they were looking for had access to...
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greater Springfield Easter Sunrise Celebration is scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 17, at Hammons Field. Gates will open at 5:45 a.m. and a service will be at 6:20 a.m. Volunteers from area churches and the staff at Hammons Field welcome all who wish to participate in this interdenominational community event. For […]
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The 190-acre NCAR Fire in March was determined to have been started by an unknown suspect within the limits of the City of Boulder, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office shared in a press release Thursday morning.
(credit: CBS)
According to the press release, the sheriff’s office took the lead on the investigation initially because it was believed the wildfire in the popular hiking area south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research was started in unincorporated Boulder County, but it was ultimately found that the origin of the fire was started by less than 100 feet within Boulder city limits.
The sheriff’s office kept lead in the case, since detectives were already heavily involved, and it was determined NCAR Fire was human-caused just a few feet off the Bear Canyon Trail.
As of Friday, BCSO said investigators have exhausted all leads and have not been able to identify a suspect. They’re asking anyone with information on a possible suspect in this case to call 720-564-2679 or email BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.
Until new leads are brought to investigators, the investigation itself is being made inactive.
All hiking trails that were closed around the fire have since reopened.
April 19 (UPI) -- An Indiana man who lost his wallet at a baseball game had the item returned to him after it was found wedged in a seat at the stadium eight months later. Brandon Puckett of Indianapolis said he noticed his wallet was gone while he was attending a game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, and he attempted to search the area for his missing billfold, but had no luck.
The annual Indy 500 is coming up in May, the weekend of the Indy 500 always brings thousands of spectators, celebrities, and a whole weekend of fun. This year however, things will be a little different, as the Indy 500 will not be doing their annual ballon release. No Balloon...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – The 2022 Trek the Trails season begins Tuesday, April 26th at 6:00 p.m. in the Salomon Farm Park Old Barn. This special event also includes a Trails Kickoff Party, hosted by Fort Wayne Trails Inc., immediately following the bike ride, also in the Old Barn. The bike ride is expected to end at approximately 7:15 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — Every year since 1947, the Indianapolis 500 pre-race ceremonies have been capped off with a release of thousands of balloons into the air during the singing of “Back Home Again In Indiana.”. This year that tradition will not take place for the 106th running of the...
Comments / 0