Baton Rouge, LA

Eleven targets for Commanders at pick No. 11: Derek Stingley Jr.

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this series, Pete Hailey will preview 11 players whom the Commanders could select with the 11th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Next up: Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Background: Will turn 21 in June... 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back... Baton Rouge, Louisiana native... Played three seasons at LSU......

