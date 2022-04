A driver is dead after a collision with an 11-foot alligator early Thursday morning on a rural road in Florida, officials said. John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672 in Lithia, which is 30 miles east of Tampa, when the front of his car struck the alligator at about 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

LITHIA, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO