ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna County, PA

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 4.19.22 (5AM)

pahomepage.com
 2 days ago

Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the snowy morning. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 4.19.22...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shenandoah, PA
County
Susquehanna County, PA
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyewitness#Lemonade Stand#Northern Tier#Sunday Mass#Easter Sunday
WPMI

Quiet Monday with a rain-free workweek

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A few showers and a few isolated thunderstorms could linger into early Monday morning. We start out the day cloudy but as the day progresses expect decreasing clouds with sunshine making a welcome comeback. Highs will hit the upper 70s. At the beaches, there...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

Polar Vortex To Rip Through New York State

After a few nice days last week, New York State has gone back to a more seasonable weather mode lately, but things are about to get a whole lot colder and icky over the next week or so. Despite the calendar saying it's spring, Mother Nature still wants Old Man...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/19 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be brisk and blustery (gusts to 40 mph) with a stray afternoon shower and highs in the low 50s. We'll see clearing tonight, but it will be cold and breezy out there with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will get off to a cold start, but it will be a good looking day with temperatures closer to 60 in the afternoon.Looking Ahead: There's a slight chance of showers on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Friday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy