Crookston, MN

Pursuit ends on south end of Crookston, suspect not found

Crookston Daily Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early morning hours of April 19, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Grand Forks County Dispatch who advised the Grand Forks Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that was coming into Polk County. Grand Forks...

www.crookstontimes.com

