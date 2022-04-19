ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax Day: Last chance to file

By Kayleigh Thomas
(WWLP) – Massachusetts taxpayers get extra time to file taxes Tuesday, the IRS recommends filing electronically to save time and prevent errors on Tax Day.

If unable to get them done Tuesday, a six-month extension can be requested with IRS Free File on IRS.gov , but that only extends your deadline to file your taxes. If you owe the government, you still have to pay by Tuesday.

Tax returns due by midnight Tuesday

The extension form will ask you to estimate what you think you may owe and asks you to pay
the deadline to file or request an extension by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

