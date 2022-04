We have all been feeling the pinch at the gas pump, especially following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now, it seems that as of June 1, 2022, there will be some relief in New York State with the passing of legislation related to suspending the gas tax temporarily to help New Yorkers. Here's the breakdown of this legislation introduced by our Senator Peter Oberacker: the state motor fuel tax (8 cents per gallon) and sales tax (8 cents per gallon) will be suspended from June 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 under Governor Hochul's budget. That equals sixteen cents less per gallon we'll all be paying for gas during those coming months which is significant for sure.

