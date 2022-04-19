Stratford Announces 2022 Restaurant Week

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Alameda Restaurant Week welcomes Bay Area foodies to restaurants and businesses across the East Bay city starting Friday, offering special menus for diners to try something new at local eateries. The event is usually held in January, one of the hardest months for restaurants and bars, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. “Restaurants are really excited to serve people,” said Sarah Henry with Alameda’s Communications and Legislative Affairs Office. “You can pop into any of these restaurants have a coffee, have a casual lunch, a Zagat rated dinner, or have an ice cream cone.” The 10-day event will offer adventurous diners a range of options in Alameda, with dozens of popular Michelin-recommended and Zagat-rated restaurants as well as breweries and bars participating this year. The event attracts Alameda residents, visitors and families each year all while supporting the island’s small businesses. There is also a special raffle for diners. To enter the raffle, diners just need to take a picture of their receipt and upload it to the Alameda Restaurant Week website. Alameda Restaurant Week starts Friday and runs through April 3.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO