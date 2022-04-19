Results of Independent Patrick Lyoya Autopsy Being Released

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya say they will release results from an independent autopsy Tuesday.

Lyoya was an unarmed Black man who was shot in the head by a white police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, two weeks ago.

The official autopsy report won’t immediately be released to the public.

But a separate autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz. He’s a former medical examiner in the Detroit area who has worked on many high-profile cases.

Video from a bystander shows Lyoya was on the ground when he was shot in the head during a struggle with an officer.

State police are investigating.