Results of Independent Patrick Lyoya Autopsy Being Released

 2 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya say they will release results from an independent autopsy Tuesday.

Lyoya was an unarmed Black man who was shot in the head by a white police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, two weeks ago.

The official autopsy report won’t immediately be released to the public.

But a separate autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz. He’s a former medical examiner in the Detroit area who has worked on many high-profile cases.

Video from a bystander shows Lyoya was on the ground when he was shot in the head during a struggle with an officer.

State police are investigating.

TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
