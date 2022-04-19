Results of Independent Patrick Lyoya Autopsy Being Released
DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya say they will release results from an independent autopsy Tuesday.
Lyoya was an unarmed Black man who was shot in the head by a white police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, two weeks ago.
The official autopsy report won’t immediately be released to the public.
But a separate autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz. He’s a former medical examiner in the Detroit area who has worked on many high-profile cases.
Video from a bystander shows Lyoya was on the ground when he was shot in the head during a struggle with an officer.
State police are investigating.
Comments / 0