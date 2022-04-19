Parents Charged In Oxford School Shooting Seek Lower Bond

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan teen who is accused of a fatal school shooting are asking a judge to lower their bond and help release them from jail.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4. They’ve been unable to come up with $500,000 each to leave custody and await trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Lawyers say the Crumbleys are not a risk to the public and would wear electronic monitoring devices.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews will hear arguments Tuesday.

The Crumbleys are accused of failing to keep a gun secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress.