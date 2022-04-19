ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Paragliders return to Ghana's skies for Easter festival

By Francis Kokoroko, Cooper Inveen
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kObNA_0fDLEQrs00
People watch as Ghanaian paragliders, Michael Kwakye and Stephen Asamoah land at the Nkawkaw football field during the annual Easter paragliding festival in Kwahu-Atibie, Ghana April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

KWAHU-ATIBIE, Ghana, April 19 (Reuters) - Every Easter weekend, thousands of people from around the world flock to the quiet Ghanaian towns of Kwahu and Atibie for a paragliding festival and Easter carnival that residents hope may establish the West African nation as a hub for extreme sports.

This year marked the festival's return to its annual schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers to postpone the last two years' events.

Around 400 people registered for tandem flights with professional pilots, rivalling some of the festival's most popular years, according to Tourist Board figures. Dozens brought their own equipment to fly solo.

Participants hungry for adrenaline strapped into their harnesses and ran off a ridge atop Ghana's second tallest mountain. As their kites caught wind, pilots and passengers alike were launched into the sky.

Ghanaian paraglider Jonathan Quaye, 40, first flew in 2006, the festival's second year, as the passenger of an American paraglider. He's been paragliding ever since.

Having acquired his tandem certification during the pandemic, he is now the only Ghanaian at the festival certified to carry others into the clouds.

"People think it's not a safe sport, or have a mentality like it's only for white people," he said after touching down. "But all those people who say that, they've never been here."

Quaye was one of only four Ghanaian paragliders to fly solo at this year's festival, two of whom live outside Ghana. But the scene is growing, thanks in part to what Quaye said is the sport's innate quality for fostering community.

Stephen Owusu Asamoah, a Ghanaian living in the United States, returned to his home town of Kwahu - around 150 km (90 miles) north of the capital Accra - with his own kite and gear earlier this month, eager to participate in the festival after learning to fly last year.

"When you see people like you doing what you want to do, it lets you know that you can also get into it," he said. "I feel like this is going to really motivate a lot of people."

Writing by Cooper Inveen Editing by Bate Felix and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Blind Dave' midway through Colditz to West Bromwich bike challenge

A blind man who is taking on an 800-mile (1,287km) charity cycle ride from Colditz Castle, in Germany, to West Bromwich has reached the Netherlands. Dave Heeley, known as "Blind Dave", has passed the halfway point in his seven day journey. "We're all shattered, we're all tired, but we're giving...
CYCLING
The Independent

Travellers to France advised to bring food and drink for long queues in Kent

People travelling to France via the Channel Tunnel have been advised to bring food and drink as lengthy queues continue at the Port of Dover.Roads in Kent have been hit by long delays in recent days due to a shortage of ferries caused by the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries after it sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.The operator said it plans to resume operations on the Dover-Calais route next week pending regulatory approval.Toby Howe, tactical lead at the Kent Resilience Forum, advised travellers to France to “allow a lot of extra time”.He told BBC Breakfast the delays had been...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson: Petition Launched For Grand Tour Presenter To Become London Mayor

Years after a petition was launched asking for Jeremy Clarkson to take the role of Prime Minister, now a similar petition has been published asking for The Grand Tour presenter to be named the Mayor of London in May 2024. But despite it currently being very small, we would be doing you a disservice if […] The post Jeremy Clarkson: Petition Launched For Grand Tour Presenter To Become London Mayor appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Paragliding#Carnival#Paragliders#Kwahu Atibie#Ghanaian#Atibie#West African#Tourist Board#American
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Stones from UK's highest peaks star in crown

A "Commonwealth of Nations Globe" featuring stones collected from the UK's highest peaks will become a centrepiece in a ceremony marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The blue globe also features platinum, diamond, gold and silver elements, representing the Queen's four jubilees. It will be a focal point in a beacon-lighting...
U.K.
BBC

Covid: North West Vintage Rally cancelled for fourth year running

Covid-related staff shortages have led to a vintage vehicle and machinery show being cancelled for the fourth consecutive year, organisers have said. Coronavirus restrictions saw the North West Vintage Rally in Widnes, Cheshire, called off in 2020 and 2021, while heavy rain put paid to the 2019 event. The annual...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travellers hit by ‘nightmare’ queues and cancelled flights in Easter Monday disruption

Travellers have faced “nightmare” queues and cancelled flights as millions looked to return from bank holiday trips away.Rail and air passengers have been hit by delays on Easter Monday as staff shortages, technology issues and planned engineering works caused more disruption on the final day of the long weekend. Those travelling by car have also been warned they could face longer journeys than usual as more than 3 million people were forecast to hit the roads. Travellers using the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle service from Calais to Folkestone have reported “chaos” with long traffic queues.Others returning to the UK from Gare...
WORLD
Kerrang

Mikaela Loach: “The only thing that will ensure our survival is a mass movement of people to come together and get active”

Mikaela Loach’s work calendar is not for the weak. The in-demand climate activist is perpetually busy juggling back-to-back media interviews, curating her Instagram feed, carrying out longer-term climate projects, joining Zoom meetings, replying to Signal group chats, creating exhaustive Google Docs, tallying things up in spreadsheets, making placards, protesting, as well as writing and performing speeches. “It's actually not as exciting as people probably think it is,” she says earnestly. “I mean, I enjoy it, but being an activist isn’t being on the streets every day and having your fists in the air and chanting – a lot of it is doing admin. I tap on my laptop, hoping it will change someone’s mind.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
HeySoCal

Bali exhibition at USC Pacific Asia Museum showcases province’s culture

Even those who can’t name the countries that comprise Southeast Asia know Bali – one of the islands in the Indonesian archipelago. Tourists flock there lured by the island’s pristine beaches, beautiful sights, and tropical weather. They bring back a few souvenirs from their holiday and, perhaps, a painting created by a local artist. These paintings became popularly called ‘tourist art,’ named so because they appeal to western visitors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

RAF veteran, 99, takes to the skies for charity

A 99-year-old World War Two RAF veteran has taken to the skies in a glider to raise money for a force's charity. Kate Orchard, who lives in Camborne, Cornwall, took off from the Seahawk Gliding Club, RNAS Culdrose, near Helston. Watched on by her family on the ground, Mrs Orchard...
CHARITIES
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy