South Africa's Eskom escalates power cuts as more coal units trip

April 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom said on Tuesday that it had ramped up scheduled power cuts following failures at two of its coal-fired power stations, Majuba and Tutuka.

The power cuts have been increased to "Stage 4," which require up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid, compared with the Stage 2 cuts implemented from Sunday. read more

Eskom's electricity outages have constrained economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation for more than a decade.

In a best-case scenario, the state-owned power utility will be able to suspend the power cuts on Friday, Eskom executives told an online media briefing.

Eskom said heavy rains leading to wet coal at some of its stations were compounding its problems.

More than 15,500 MW of the company's capacity is offline because of breakdowns and a further 5,000 MW for planned maintenance, out of its nominal capacity of roughly 46,000 MW.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning and Louise Heavens

