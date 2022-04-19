ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

South Africa's Eskom escalates power cuts as more coal units trip

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGAys_0fDLEOLe00

April 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom said on Tuesday that it had ramped up scheduled power cuts following failures at two of its coal-fired power stations, Majuba and Tutuka.

The power cuts have been increased to "Stage 4," which require up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid, compared with the Stage 2 cuts implemented from Sunday. read more

Eskom's electricity outages have constrained economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation for more than a decade.

In a best-case scenario, the state-owned power utility will be able to suspend the power cuts on Friday, Eskom executives told an online media briefing.

Eskom said heavy rains leading to wet coal at some of its stations were compounding its problems.

More than 15,500 MW of the company's capacity is offline because of breakdowns and a further 5,000 MW for planned maintenance, out of its nominal capacity of roughly 46,000 MW.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Le Pen Energy Plan Promises Fuel-Tax Cut, Ban On Wind Farms

As Europe suffers its worst energy crisis in a generation, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is proposing to subsidize consumption while further curtailing supply. — As Europe suffers its worst energy crisis in a generation, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is proposing to subsidize consumption while further curtailing supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Stations#Power Grid#Tutuka#Bengaluru Editing
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
electrek.co

A Louisiana graphite processing plant that supplies Tesla to get a $107M DOE loan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office has announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to Syrah Technologies for its Syrah Vidalia Facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. The facility produces a finished natural graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a critical material used in lithium-ion batteries.
VIDALIA, LA
bloomberglaw.com

China Eyes Mountainous Tibet’s Ample Wind for Clean Energy

China has identified enough wind energy potential in Tibet to power the U.K., Germany and France combined, and plans to further develop the region to help meet its ambitious climate targets. Tibet has enough sites with strong, steady wind to install 600 gigawatts of turbines, with another 420 gigawatts possible...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

New Siemens Gamesa CEO seeks harmony at struggling wind turbine maker

MADRID, March 24 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) aims to fix glitches at the wind turbine business that contributed to profit-sapping delays just as soaring materials and logistics costs ate into margins across the sector. Speaking after a shareholder meeting on Thursday, 24 days into...
INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

IRENA Says Renewables Made Up 81% of New Global Energy in 2021

According to data by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), renewables made up an unprecedented 81% of the total new global energy capacity. By the end of the year, renewable energy hit a total of 3064 Gigawatt (GW) and secured a stock increase of 9.1%. While hydropower continues to dominate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A century of groundwater accumulation in Pakistan and northwest India

The groundwater systems of northwest India and central Pakistan are among the most heavily exploited in the world. However, recent, and well-documented, groundwater depletion has not been historically contextualized. Here, using a long-term observation-well dataset, we present a regional analysis of post-monsoon groundwater levels from 1900 to 2010. We show that human activity in the early twentieth century increased groundwater availability before large-scale exploitation began in the late twentieth century. Net groundwater accumulation in the twentieth century, calculated in areas with sufficient data, was at least 420"‰km3 at ~3.6"‰cm"‰yr"“1. The development of the region's vast irrigation canal network, which increased groundwater recharge, played a defining role in twentieth-century groundwater accumulation. Between 1970 and 2000, groundwater levels stabilized because of the contrasting effects of above-average rainfall and the onset of tubewell development for irrigation. Due to a combination of low rainfall and increased tubewell development, approximately 70"‰km3 of groundwater was lost at ~2.8"‰cm"‰yr"“1 in the first decade of the twenty-first century. Our results demonstrate how human and climatic drivers have combined to drive historical groundwater trends.
WORLD
Reuters

Moldova pays Russia's Gazprom in full for April gas supplies

CHISINAU, April 20 (Reuters) - Moldova has paid Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) in full for its gas consumption in April, the head of state energy firm Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban said on Wednesday. The former Soviet republic signed a five-year supply contract last autumn under which the price is determined...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Analysis: Soaring battery costs fail to cool electric vehicle sales

April 19 (Reuters) - Buyers around the world are lining up to purchase electric vehicles this year even with sticker prices surging, flipping the script on a decade and a half of conventional auto industry wisdom that EV sales would break out only after battery costs dropped below a threshold that was always just over the horizon.
GAS PRICE
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy