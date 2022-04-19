ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastchester, NY

THUNDERBOLT 12: Heavy rainfall leads to parkway closures

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1Fxj_0fDLEAzU00

News 12's Nadia Galindo is in Thunderbolt 12 checking on flooding that has closed down numerous parkways in Westchester.

The southbound Hutchinson Parkway is closed for about a two-mile stretch from exit 8 in Eastchester down to exit 6 in Mount Vernon.

County police also say that includes the ramp from the Cross County Parkway to the Hutch, which is also closed.

Here is the full report from the County Police:

  • BRP (Partially Closed): Southbound at Chatterton Ave closed due to flooding Northbound at Main St closed due to flooding. Northbound at Butler Road closed due to flooding
  • HRP (Partially Closed): Southbound from CCP (Exit 8) to E Lincoln Ave closed due to flooding
  • SMRP (Open): Ponding in areas but passable
  • CCP (Partially Closed): Eastbound Wartburg ramp (Exit 9) to the HRP southbound closed due to flooding
  • Playland PKWY (Open): Ponding in areas but passable

County police say that other roadways have deep ponding and are asking motorists to go slower this morning.

