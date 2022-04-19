ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Mask Mandate Dropped On Mass Transit

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 2 days ago

The mask mandate for buses and planes has been dropped after a ruling by a federal...

www.wisr680.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

MTA: Masks to still be required on LIRR trains

A federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate for airlines and other public transportation, but the ruling allows airlines and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements. The federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation on Monday...
TRAFFIC
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Butler, PA
Health
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Butler, PA
Traffic
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sand Hills Express

Airlines ask Biden to drop mask mandate and testing requirements for travelers

The CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines are asking the Biden administration to drop the federal mask mandate on airplanes, along with the pre-departure testing requirement for international travelers. Although COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have fallen sharply in the last two months and restrictions are being lifted across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month extended its mass transit mask mandate by 30 days, until mid-April, and masking guidelines for airlines remain in place.
U.S. POLITICS
Action News Jax

Flyers, subway riders shed masks: 'Feel free to burn them'

A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats. "Feel free to burn them at will," a train...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Transit#The Mask#Butlerradio Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Public Health
TechCrunch

Lyft follows Uber’s lead and removes its mask mandate

Yesterday, Florida federal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided a federal mask mandate on transportation, affecting airplanes, taxis, buses and other forms of mass transit. When it comes to ride-sharing, this reversal of policy applies, too. First, Uber decided it would no longer require that drivers and riders wear masks. Hours...
TRAFFIC
The Atlantic

What Masks Off on Public Transit Means for the Pandemic

If you commuted to work today on a bus, train, or metro system, you probably saw more mouths and noses than usual. On Monday, a Trump-appointed federal judge struck down a CDC rule that mandated masks on all U.S. transportation networks, including in airports and on planes. Airline passengers who were mid-flight when the news broke cheered and ripped their masks off, discarding them in trash bags that unmasked flight attendants helpfully brought up and down the aisle.
TRAFFIC
Boston Globe

Do you think the mask mandate on planes should end?

Though mask requirements have been lifted in many businesses and schools across America, face coverings are still required when traveling on public transportation. More than 90 percent of the U.S. population are living in communities with low or medium COVID-19 case levels as of March 3, according to the Associated Press, and face masks are no longer recommended in public indoor settings by the CDC.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Mask Mandate on Airplanes Lifted. Here's the Latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The mask mandate on airplanes ended two weeks ahead of its May 3 expiration date, due to a court order on Monday. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extended the expiration date for masks on airplanes and other public transportation by 15 days. However, District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the order is unlawful because the agency did not adequately explain its reasoning for the mandate, nor allow public comment before issuing it.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy