Mask Mandate Dropped On Mass Transit

A federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate for airlines and other public transportation, but the ruling allows airlines and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements. The federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation on Monday...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The major airlines and...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for public transportation, both Uber and Lyft have announced they will no longer require customers to wear masks on trips.
The CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines are asking the Biden administration to drop the federal mask mandate on airplanes, along with the pre-departure testing requirement for international travelers. Although COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have fallen sharply in the last two months and restrictions are being lifted across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month extended its mass transit mask mandate by 30 days, until mid-April, and masking guidelines for airlines remain in place.
A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats. "Feel free to burn them at will," a train...
I was in a decided minority on the subway platform of the Second Avenue line in New York City the morning of April 19, wearing my mask as I have every day on the subway for the past two years. All around me were bared faces—where only the day before, compliance with the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s (MTA) masking rule had been near-total.
SEATTLE — Nationally, most major airlines have announced they have lifted their mask requirements, but in Washington state, some public transit agencies are still requiring them. Alaska Airlines announced Monday that passengers would no longer be required to wear masks in the air, and Sea-Tac International Airport said the...
ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is announcing that because of a federal court ruling overturning the mask mandate for public transportation, riders will no longer be required to wear a mask. The change includes all Metro Bus services and transportation hubs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still...
Yesterday, Florida federal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided a federal mask mandate on transportation, affecting airplanes, taxis, buses and other forms of mass transit. When it comes to ride-sharing, this reversal of policy applies, too. First, Uber decided it would no longer require that drivers and riders wear masks. Hours...
If you commuted to work today on a bus, train, or metro system, you probably saw more mouths and noses than usual. On Monday, a Trump-appointed federal judge struck down a CDC rule that mandated masks on all U.S. transportation networks, including in airports and on planes. Airline passengers who were mid-flight when the news broke cheered and ripped their masks off, discarding them in trash bags that unmasked flight attendants helpfully brought up and down the aisle.
The Department of Justice is appealing the recent ruling ending mask mandates for mass transit and travel. Dr. Celine Gounder joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.
Though mask requirements have been lifted in many businesses and schools across America, face coverings are still required when traveling on public transportation. More than 90 percent of the U.S. population are living in communities with low or medium COVID-19 case levels as of March 3, according to the Associated Press, and face masks are no longer recommended in public indoor settings by the CDC.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The mask mandate on airplanes ended two weeks ahead of its May 3 expiration date, due to a court order on Monday. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extended the expiration date for masks on airplanes and other public transportation by 15 days. However, District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the order is unlawful because the agency did not adequately explain its reasoning for the mandate, nor allow public comment before issuing it.
