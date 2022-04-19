The birth of bluegrass

Garth Brooks is revved up and ready for his second night of a two-date stay at Nashville, Tennessee's Nissan Stadium, and he has high hopes for the concert. In fact, during a Friday afternoon press conference, the 60-year-old "Unanswered Prayers" singer thinks the Saturday show might just mark the "greatest day on the planet," and it's all because of his opening act. While Brooks opted to go solo for his Friday date at the Tennessee Titans' home stadium, he's putting on a Grand Ole Opry showcase before his main set Saturday.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO