FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward taxpayers will be asked to dig deeper this August and pass a referendum to help fund teachers supplemental pay, school security, and mental health initiatives. The ‘Secure The Next Generation Referendum’ was first approved by Broward voters in 2018 and is about to expire. Voters will decide whether to renew the referendum during the August 23, 2022 primary. The tax rate would double, which means if your home is valued at $400,000 you would pay $275 dollars in school property tax, which is about double what it is now The funds from the 2018 referendum allowed the hiring of...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO