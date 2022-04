UPDATE: The “Egg My House” fundraiser is already at capacity. The organizers thank everyone for their support. The Riverhead Varsity Girls Lacrosse Team will help the Easter Bunny by hiding 50 candy-filled eggs throughout participants’ yards. The eggs will be placed on Saturday, April 15 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. to be ready for an egg hunt Easter Sunday morning.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO