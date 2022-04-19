Tuesday soccer schedule includes MHHS at Vilonia

Coach David Carrillo’s team would not be denied their perfect district season in their finale. Lady Cats softball scored two runs thanks to a HR from Parris Pickett and a sac fly from Anahi Velasquez to get Sulphur Springs an early 2-0 lead in the 2nd. Three singles and...
The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats traveled to Pine Tree Tuesday, looking to wrap up their district schedule with a perfect record. The Lady Cats also moved up one spot in the weekly rankings, entering the game ranked No. 7 in the state. Parris Pickett got the offense started, hitting a...
COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County softball team not only got revenge on Tuesday, April 19, but the Wildcats earned hosting rights for this year’s area tournament. Taking on Central-Clay, Shelby County needed a win to earn the right to host the area tournament after losing to the Volunteers 6-5 back on March 21.
A junior college pitcher leveled an opposing hitter as he rounded the bases during a home run trot Wednesday in Texas, video of the incident showed. The game between the host Weatherford College and the North Central Texas College was suspended in the top of the sixth inning following the incident.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've had reports of freeze-prone crops, like blueberries and strawberries, being killed by late frosts in Northwest Arkansas the past few weeks, but in reality, it's not all too uncommon. The average last frost in Fayetteville is April 16, with the record latest occurring on May...
The Softball Lady Gremlins lost a close game 2-1, Tuesday night in Cole Camp. Zoe Martin was strong in the circle recording 18 outs in all, throwing 6 innings. She allowed 2 runs on four hits, striking out six. Sammy Altena threw out a runner attempting to steal second and...
The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets took three victories as the 2022 regular fast-pitch season winds down. Neshoba Central has put together a 21-2 record as they head into the playoffs in search of their ninth state championship in a row. They were to close the season Tuesday at Wayne County.
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Academic Signing day took place April 20 at the El Dorado High School Wildcat Arena. This year’s signing day recognizes the 15th anniversary of the El Dorado Promise Scholarship. Senior students signed their academic letters of intent to attend 26 separate institutions in-state and out-of-state. The Promise Scholarship was created by […]
With just two more conference doubleheaders on the schedule and both teams in contention for one of just four spots to the state tournament, both Batesville Pioneers softball and baseball games meant just a little bit more Tuesday night. In the opener on the softball side, the Lady Pioneers entered...
Franklin County's fast-pitch softball team had few answers for what the Wesson had to offer during Tuesday's finale at home and came up on the short end of a 10-1 decision to the Lady Cobras. Despite the loss, the Lady Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season with a 9-8 mark...
In a game you heard LIVE on93.9 The Duck the Tullahoma Wildcats cashed in on early miscues from Lawrence County to split the district series with a 7-2 win Tuesday night at Grider Stadium. Tullahoma scored 4 first inning runs thanks to a sacrifice fly and a trio of Lawrence...
Comments / 0