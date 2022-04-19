ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

MHHS teams win Bomber Relays, Yellville-Summit girls win small school division

By Staff
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain Home High School track teams both earned wins at the Bomber Relays Monday afternoon at Bomber Stadium. Complete results are available here. The Bombers won in dominating fashion, scoring 287 points to win the class 4A and above division. West Plains was second with 131 points. In the class...

