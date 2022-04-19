Challenge to Success: The Douglas family

We spent the week before Christmas serving with One More Child in El Carrizal, Dominican Republic, an impoverished community with great need. I had discovered the ministry of One More Child through our home church, Chets Creek Nocatee, a supporter of their ministry. I immediately fell in love with the concept of One More Child and how a sponsor could help one more childat a time and make a long-standing change against poverty.

1 DAY AGO