Family Relationships

Challenge to Success: The Douglas family

philadelphiaeagles.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanté Douglas is an award-winning author whose son,...

www.philadelphiaeagles.com

mySanAntonio.com

Miracle League Field to be unveiled in Cibolo

The April 21 grand opening of the specially designed and created field at the Cibolo Youth Sports Complex on North Main Street (south of FM 78) is the culmination of a multi-year effort to create an all-inclusive play area for children and adults in the Cibolo area and beyond.
CIBOLO, TX
Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

A Life-Changing Mission Trip to Dominican Republic

We spent the week before Christmas serving with One More Child in El Carrizal, Dominican Republic, an impoverished community with great need. I had discovered the ministry of One More Child through our home church, Chets Creek Nocatee, a supporter of their ministry. I immediately fell in love with the concept of One More Child and how a sponsor could help one more childat a time and make a long-standing change against poverty.
Kingsport Times-News

4ThirTEEN brings message of HOPE with guest speaker Tim Tebow

A teen-centered organization will bring professional football player Tim Tebow to Johnson City next month to deliver a message of inspiration the group hopes will counter the depression and anxiety that has been on the rise among America’s young people. Over the past several months, the lives of seven...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Autoweek.com

Lyn St. James, Beth Paretta Join Forces for Bold Women-in-Motorsport Initiative

Two of the most powerful women in women's motorsport initiatives are joining forces. Seven-time Indianapolis 500 racer Lyn St. James and Paretta Autosport founder Beth Paretta announced on Wednesday that they have formed an organization called Women in Motorsports North America. The 501 (c)(3) charity is designed to "foster mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth to help ensure a successful and effective future for women in professional motorsports roles."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Pickleball Tournament to be held at Five Seasons in NKY to benefit Ohio Valley Voices for deaf children

Ohio Valley Voices (OVV) is a nationally acclaimed intervention program serving deaf and hard-of-hearing children. It is holding a new fundraiser –– the OVV Pickleball Tournament –– to be held on Sunday, May 1, from 2-5 p.m. at two Five Seasons Family Sports Club — and one of them is in Crestview Hills Northern Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
US News and World Report

Pickleball: The Health Benefits of a Sport That's Boomed in the Pandemic

While Americans have long loved football, basketball and baseball, a sport that's only a half-century old has captured the hearts of boomers and millennials alike and skyrocketed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. [. READ:. Cops Turn to Jiujitsu for Less Force, Better Health ]. The sport is pickleball –...
TENNIS

