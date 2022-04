KINGSPORT - Donald Dewayne Vermillion, 78, of Kingsport, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Wexford House following a period of declining health. Born in Kingsport on July 5, 1943, a son of the late Oscar and Elizabeth Ketron Vermillion, he resided in...

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 25 DAYS AGO