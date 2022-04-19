ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Read It in the Morning Paper: Unemployment, Scott Franklin

By Barry Friedman
 2 days ago

UNEMPLOYMENT in Polk County registered at 3.1% in March, slightly higher than the statewide rate but 2.8 percentage points...

Read It in the Morning Paper: Population Growth, School Board

POPULATION GROWTH: Polk County added 24,287 new residents between July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2020, bringing total population to 753,520, according to the U.S. Census Bureau; that’s the nation’s seventh-highest number of new residents. Looking at percentage growth, the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area also ranked seventh in the nation with a growth rate close to 3.3%. ALSO: Census Bureau report.
LAKELAND, FL
Read It in the Morning Paper: Kelli Stargel, Quentin Darrington

KELLI STARGEL, a Lakeland Republican, was honored with an hour-long, bipartisan sendoff as her 14th and final Florida legislative session ended. She served four years in the House and 10 in the Senate, where she capped her career as appropriations chair. With her time in the Legislature ending in November due to term limits, she says she has no current plans to run for another office but isn’t ruling it out either. (Subscribers-only story)
LAKELAND, FL
Franklin And Hopkins Counties Have Lowest Area February 2022 Unemployment Rates

Franklin and Hopkins Counties continue to lead the Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area in February 2022, marking least the ninth consecutive month both have had the lowest unemployment rates. Franklin, Hopkins and Delta were also once again the only counties in the NET WDA with unemployment rates below the overall 4.7% state average last month, according to the local area unemployment statistics (LAUS) released Friday morning March 25, 2022, by Texas Workforce Commission on the Texas Labor Market Information website.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (2)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE
Read It in the Morning Paper: Challenged Books, Charter School

CHALLENGED BOOKS: Two more books that were challenged as inappropriate for those under 18 should be returned to Polk County middle and high school libraries, two review committees recommended. The nonfiction ”It’s Perfectly Normal” got 14 votes out of 18 for return to middle and high schools, and the novel “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” got 12 votes out of 18 for return to those libraries. So far, the committees have reviewed eight of the 16 challenged books; none has been recommended removed from all schools.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Thursday Forum Will Discuss Solutions to Homelessness in Lakeland

Solutions for the 3,700-plus Polk County public school students classified as homeless — living in shelters, budget motels, dangerously comprised dwellings or sofa-surfing with friends and family — will be among the topics discussed Thursday at a Lakeland forum on homelessness and affordable housing. “This year we are...
LAKELAND, FL
Mutz Pledges to Seek Fines on Owners of Unsafe Rental Properties

A pledge by Lakeland’s mayor to hold landlords responsible for clearing up unsafe living conditions drew enthusiastic praise from leaders of the Polk Ecumenical Council for Empowerment (PEACE) and the crowd of up to 1,000 people at a drive-in rally Tuesday evening. Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz said he was...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland-Developed Smart Traffic Signal Program Expanding

The city of Lakeland has designed its own program that uses advances in artificial intelligence to make traffic signals smarter by reacting to dumb decisions made by drivers who rocket into intersections trying to beat red lights. And now that program is about to expand from four intersections to 25.
LAKELAND, FL
