BWI Airport, TSA make masks optional

For the first time in over two years, there is no federal mask mandate for public transportation.

Monday, a federal judge overturned the CDC’s extension of the mask requirement for public transportation through May 3, saying the CDC overstepped.

The CDC continues to recommend people were masks in indoor public transportation settings and airports, airlines and transit agencies could still choose to independently keep a mandate in place.

TSA, BWI Airport, as well as all the airlines that fly out of it, have decided to make them optional.

“We've done it for two years and it's time to move beyond that and now make that the responsibility of individuals,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Some travelers are more hesitant, while others are ready for the change.

“I think it's for our own protection because COVID is still going around so if we have to do it longer inside doors, it's fine with me,” said traveler Jennifer Fisco.

“Some will be masked and some will not be. We are hoping that the protection will be enough because our child is not vaccinated,” said Dr. Jeremy Faust.

This comes as several cities, including D.C. and Philadelphia have reinstituted protective measures like mask mandates due to rising case numbers.

Maryland’s 7-day positivity and case rates have risen slightly recently. However, the Department of Health has not updated data since Saturday.

MTA announced Tuesday morning that masks are now optional.