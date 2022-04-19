ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City Main Street opens a new office

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Junction City Main Street has their new office at 131 West 7th Street, downtown. The ribbon cutting was held Monday. Junction City Main Street cut the ribbon...

JC Post

Congressman Mann will host Town Halls

1st District Congressman Tracey Mann will host a Town Hall meeting at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City on Tuesday at 8 a.m. Also on Tuesday, Mann will host a Town Hall meeting in Riley County at 9 :15 a.m. at Pottorf Hall in Manhattan, and in Pottawatomie County in the Sunflower Room at 612 East Campbell St. in Westmoreland at 11 a.m.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
