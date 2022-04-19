Junction City Main Street opens a new office

Juneteenth will be recognized as an official holiday on June 19th each year. City Commissioners took that action Tuesday night. Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said, "With our history in this community it's important to make this a recognized city holiday as well, so it will be June 19th. If the 19th falls on a Saturday city offices will be closed on the preceding Friday, and if it is on a Sunday city offices will be closed the following Monday.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO