Tesla has plans to hold a huge GigaFest party at its new electric vehicle factory in Austin, Texas. The US-based EV brand is known for its big parties, and it appears the upcoming invitation-only event in Texas will be no exception. In fact, it seems there will be some 15,000 people in attendance, though community members and environmental groups aimed to put a stop to it.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO