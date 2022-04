Getting a bank account apparently isn't guaranteed. You'd think getting a bank account would be easy. For some reason, my recent application went nowhere. Even though I've used the same bank for many years and am pretty happy with it, I'm occasionally tempted to open another account when a great offer hits my radar. That's what happened earlier this year. I saw that if I opened a checking account and deposited a certain amount of money, I'd be entitled to a bonus worth several hundred dollars. Since that would effectively mean getting free cash, I figured I might as well snag it.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO