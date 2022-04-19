ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilmarnock, VA

One dead after fire engulfs multiple buildings in Kilmarnock

By Taylor O'Bier, Brendan King
 2 days ago
KILMARNOCK, Va. — One person has been pronounced dead after a fire engulfed a building in Lancaster County early Tuesday morning that is home to multiple businesses and apartments on Irvington Road, fire officials said.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the first call for the fire came in around 3:40 a.m.

Lancaster County Fire Chief Roy Hall said firefighters were at the scene within three minutes. When they arrived, they found two apartments fully engulfed in flames.

Wind spread the flames to four nearby businesses and five other apartments — seven apartments in total were damaged by the fire.

Some of those businesses include C&D Music, Northern Neck Burger and The Jeanery. Northern Neck Burger — also known as "NN Burger" — announced on their social media that their Kilmarnock location would be closed indefinitely.

WTVR, @iambrendanking
The aftermath of a fire that damaged multiple businesses and apartments in Kilmarnock on April 19, 2022.

One person was found dead in a downstairs, studio apartment of one of the buildings. Hall did not provide any identifying factors of the victim.

Four local fire departments, including crews from Northumberland County, responded to the scene.

The Red Cross said they are working with officials to figure out the scope of the damage, but are ready to assistant the residents of the multi-apartment complex.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Route 200 is closed while crews respond to the fire. North bound traffic will be diverted onto Route 688 and then onto Route 3. South bound traffic will be diverted off Route 200 onto Route 1036 and then onto Route 3.

As of 10 a.m., it was still an active scene. CBS 6 is working to find out more information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

cbs19news

Police identify people found dead in home on Totier Creek Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the two people who were found dead in the Scottsville area on Thursday. According to police, 55-year-old Lisa Barnes Thacker and 73-year-old Harlin Sykes, both of Scottsville, were found dead around 5:15 p.m. Officers responded to the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

