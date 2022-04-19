ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Cadillac event aims to help people clear criminal records

By Compiled by Arielle Breen
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCADILLAC — The Clean Slate Expungement Fair that is heading to Cadillac this week aims to help people through the criminal record expungement process. The expungement fair is...

