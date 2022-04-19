Cadillac event aims to help people clear criminal records

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. There is a misconception that after a person leaves the prison system and has “served their time,” they can quickly reassimilate into their former life and pick up where they left off. The reality, however, is that this transition is often rocky; not only can it be difficult for formerly incarcerated people to find work and educational opportunities, but the stigma of being an ex-convict also carries into personal and social relationships.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO